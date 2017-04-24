Deputies make arrest in Greenville Co. shooting

Investigators on scene of reported shooting at Tommy's Social Club in Greenville. (4/24/17 FOX Carolina)

Deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office have made an arrest in a shooting that happened near a night club on the night of April 24.

Deputies said the shooting happened on Finley Street across from Tommy's Social Club on Cedar Lane Road in Greenville.

A vehicle was located with bullet holes and deputies learned a man had been shot at.

Deputies said they learned during the investigation that a fight at a nearby residence led to the shooting. Deputies said Joseph Javonti Johnson III pistol whipped the victim and fired at least one shot that may have hit the victim in his hand. The victim ran and deputies said Johnson chased him and fired several additional shots, which did not strike the victim.

Deputies said they signed warrants on Johnson during an episode of A&E's "Live PD" show.

Johnson was located at a home on Shefield Drive in Piedmont and arrested. He is charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and assault and battery first degree.

