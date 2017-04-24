Easley woman serves up thanks to hero firefighters and honors father

Devaughn Rosendahl's father served in the US Army and the flag he owned survived a house fire. (4/24/17 FOX Carolina)

The Rosendahls once called a house off Fish Camp Road home. The family's three dogs would run around the yard, but now water runs through the charred-out roof and caution tape surrounds the structure.

"Six months ago, we lost two Chihuahuas in the back draft,” explained Devaughn Rosendahl. “So there's mixed emotions today."

Her beloved “fur babies” as Rosendahl calls her dogs. She almost lost a third, her German Shepard, Zeus. Easely Firefighter Brandon Rowland performed CPR on Zeus after another firefighter rescued him from the house.

"Which he was pretty much not breathing,” explained Rowland. “I hooked him up to our animal mask that we have for oxygen and pretty much just brought him back to life the best I could."

As she and Zeus thank some of the people that were there that tragic night, she remembered another thing that survived the fire, her father's flag.

"We were able to salvage my father's flag,” said Rosendahl. “It came back mildewed and with some scorches."

Her father, Hayden T. Smith served in the United States Army and Monday she watched as it was refolded with honor in Golden Corral.

Though it may not be held in a traditional ceremonial place, Rosendahl said that moment was a bright spot in all the debris following the fire.

"I honored and loved my father,” she explained. “This is the second time I get to honor him again."

