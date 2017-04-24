New surveillance photos released of man suspected in Upstate car wash data breach

A Seneca man has died after a motorcycle crash in Seneca, per the coroner.More >
The U.S. Education Department has not approved any applications for student-loan forgiveness in cases of possible fraud since President Donald Trump took office, according to records sent to an Illinois senator.More >
A mother and son were sentenced to federal prison time after investigators said they uncovered a human trafficking operation in South Carolina, North Carolina and New York.More >
An Arizona man is recovering from a serious insect bite that caused some astonishingly massive bruising, but the problem is nobody knows what bit him.More >
A swinging and spinning amusement park ride called the Fire Ball malfunctioned and broke apart on the opening day of the Ohio State fair on Wednesday, hurling people through the air, killing at least one and injuring seven others.More >
Dispatchers said deputies are responding to a reported stabbing in Spartanburg County.More >
Laken Miles came into the world weighing just over one pound, but he left a huge impact on the Upstate community.More >
Deputies say the sexual assault was reported Saturday at a home on Olin Loop Road.More >
The Anderson County Sheriff's Office was dispatched to a shots fired call on Wednesday.More >
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control said a woman who worked at an Upstate nursing home was arrested.More >
Annual Folkmoot Festival in the Upstate. (7/26/17)More >
The Carolina Panthers moved into Wofford College to start training camp.More >
Firefighters said crews responding to a fire at a duplex on Idlewood Circle in Spartanburg County found a person and a dog dead inside.More >
Carolina Panthers players spent the morning moving into dorm rooms at Wofford College on Tuesday ahead of 2017 summer training camp.More >
Investigators said Josh Martin, 22, died after a deputy struck his car while chasing another vehicle Sunday night in Anderson County.More >
A new Bojangles opened Monday morning at 112 West Wade Hampton Blvd. in Greer.More >
Manhunt underway for suspect in Pisgah National Forest. (7/23/17)More >
The Greenville Police Department said three victims were injured in a stabbing outside Sharkey's Pub.More >
