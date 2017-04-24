New surveillance photos released of man suspected in Upstate car wash data breach

We're getting a look at the suspect the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office believes may be behind a data breach at a Spartanburg County business, following the release of surveillance photos of the man.

Whatta Wash Car Wash recently alerted customers that their personal information may have been compromised if they visited the car wash from February 20th, 2017 through March 2nd, 2017.

Spartanburg county Sheriff chuck Wright said both locations in town, on Reidville Road and East Main Street, have been affected by the breach.

"We got this knucklehead right here that's been stealing credit card numbers from Whatta Wash Car Wash,” said Wright.

Sheriff Chuck Wright said the photos were taken at a local Walmart store recently, but the data breach is believed to have happened at Whatta Wash Car Wash in Spartanburg.

"I do know this guy right here has been to all of them so apparently he's got malware somewhere where he is able to get somebody's information."

A statement from the Spartanburg County business said that their payment system is operated by a third party, and that the provider had experienced an intrusion by someone who was able to gather customers’ first and last names, card numbers and security codes.

The Sheriff's Office said the suspect has been using some of the card numbers in both Spartanburg and Greenville counties.

"This guy apparently is smart enough to think he didn't have to work for a living, so he's taking innocent people's credit cards that they worked real hard for and going and buying his stuff with it."

The car wash says they are working with the third party provider to remove the malware from their systems, and are offering a year of free credit monitoring.

Sheriff Wright suggests keeping a close eye on your credit and debit cards in general, and report any unusual activity right away.

