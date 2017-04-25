Ten Clemson Tigers up for selection in NFL Draft

Ten Clemson football players are eyeing spots in the NFL as the annual NFL Draft approaches.

The draft will begin Thursday and end on Saturday.

The Tigers in this year’s NFL draft are:

Deshaun Watson (QB)

Mike Williams (WR)

Wayne Gallman (RB)

Carlos Watkins (DT)

Jordan Leggett (TE)

Artavis Scott (WR)

Ben Boulware (LB)

Cordrea Tankersley (CB)

Jadar Johnson (S)

Jay Guillermo (OL)

If all ten players are selected, it will tie the all-time record for Clemson draft picks, which was set back in 1983.

If any Tigers are selected in the first round, 2017 will become the fifth straight year that Clemson has had a first-round draft player. The past four years has seen Nuk Hopkins, Sammy Watkins, Vic Beasley, Stephone Anthony, and Shaq Lawson all be selected in the first rounds of the NFL Draft dating back to 2013. Beasley and Anthony were both selected in 2015.

Under Head Coach Dabo Swinney’s leadership, 39 Clemson Tigers have been drafted by the NFL. That number is tied for sixth most in the nation since 2010.

