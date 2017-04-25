Furman community to 'paint Greenville purple' Tuesday in Dins Day celebration

The Furman University community will “paint the town purple” during the third annual Dins Day celebration on Tuesday in Greenville, according to a news release.

On Dins Day encourages, Furman students, alumni, and families are urged to show their support by wearing purple, giving to the university and by gathering with other Furman alumni, parents and friends.

A special lunch celebration will be held at the Nose Dive in downtown Greenville at noon.

Balloons will also line the streets of downtown Greenville from North Main Street to Falls Park, the water in the Falls Park Fountains will be dyed purple, and businesses will display purple or Furman merchandise along Main Street, the news release stated.

"Dins Day is a celebration of the greater Furman community, both in Greenville and around the globe," Anne Fleming, Executive Director of Development Communications, stated in the release. "We are so thankful to be in a position where we can recognize students and alumni for their continued support of their alma mater. Furman's relationship with Greenville creates a unique environment in which students and alumni can engage in a thriving community. Because of Greenville's unwavering support, Furman is better able to serve our students and alumni as well as honor those who call Greenville home."

