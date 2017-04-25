Troopers host car show, cruise-in in Easley to benefit Special Olympics

Troopers with the SC Highway Patrol are gearing up to host the 'Show on the Square' Car Show and Cruise-In in Easley, according to the Greater Easley Chamber of Commerce.

Troopers are bringing their cruisers out for the cruise-in and car show, all to support the Special Olympics.

The festivities will also include music, food, door prizes, raffles, t-shirts, trophies, and more.

The fun takes place on Saturday, April 29 from 1 to 9 p.m. in the Old Market Square in downtown Easley.

The cost to enter vehicles in the car show is $20. Troopers said all proceeds will go to the Special Olympics.

