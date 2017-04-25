Police: Man arrested after commotion, weapon discovered at County Square

A man was arrested a commotion at the Greenville County Government Complex on University Square after Greenville police said he was found with a weapon.

Police said they were called to County Square for a disturbance. 32-year-old Emery Hand was reportedly shouting at DSS workers and had previously been trespassed from the property.

Hand was taken into custody and searched. During the search, officers said they discovered that Hand carrying brass knuckles.

Hand was charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon and trespassing after notice.

