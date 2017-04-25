Dale Earnhardt Jr. to retire after 2017 season - FOX Carolina 21

Dale Earnhardt Jr. to retire after 2017 season

Posted: Updated:
Dale Earnhardt Jr. (Source: wikipediauser/chuck624) Dale Earnhardt Jr. (Source: wikipediauser/chuck624)
CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX Carolina) -

Dale Earnhardt Jr. is retiring after the 2017 season, according to Hendrick Motorsports.

Hendrick made the announcement on Twitter Tuesday morning after Earnhardt shared the news with members of his No. 88 Hendrick Motorsports team.

Earnhardt has competed for 18 seasons and has more than 600 races behind the wheel.

Earnhardt, 42, made his first career Cup Series start on May 30, 1999, at Charlotte Motor Speedway and has since been voted by fans as NASCAR’s Most Popular Driver a record 14 consecutive years. He has qualified for the NASCAR playoffs eight times.

MORE SPORTS: Ten Clemson Tigers up for selection in NFL Draft

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.