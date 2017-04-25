Dale Earnhardt Jr. to retire after 2017 season

Dale Earnhardt Jr. is retiring after the 2017 season, according to Hendrick Motorsports.

Hendrick made the announcement on Twitter Tuesday morning after Earnhardt shared the news with members of his No. 88 Hendrick Motorsports team.

After 18 seasons, @DaleJr will bring his Cup Series driving career to a close at the end of 2017.



Info: https://t.co/8n7dRjSc9l pic.twitter.com/REdWACH2KD — Hendrick Motorsports (@TeamHendrick) April 25, 2017

Earnhardt has competed for 18 seasons and has more than 600 races behind the wheel.

Earnhardt, 42, made his first career Cup Series start on May 30, 1999, at Charlotte Motor Speedway and has since been voted by fans as NASCAR’s Most Popular Driver a record 14 consecutive years. He has qualified for the NASCAR playoffs eight times.

