Six Clemson players drafted during NFL Draft 2017

Deshaun Watson poses with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after being drafted (Source: Associated Press)

The 2017 NFL Draft kicked off Thursday at 8 p.m. and continued through Saturday afternoon.

MOBILE USERS: Click here to view live blog

Ten Clemson Tigers players were prospects for the draft. The record for Clemson players picked in the NFL draft was set in 1983 with 10 selected. This year, six Clemson players were drafted.

SLIDESHOW: 2017 NFL Draft kicks off in Philadelphia

Here are the six former Clemson players who were drafted during the 2017 NFL Draft:

Deshaun Watson

Former Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson was picked 12th overall in the NFL Draft by the Houston Texans.

Watson’s one of the most decorated players to ever play for the Tigers. The quarterback went 32-3 overall in Tigertown, leading Clemson to two straight national championship appearances.

His final pass at Clemson was a game-winning touchdown to win the 2016 national championship.

Watson’s a two-time Heisman Trophy finalist, and has won the Davey O’Brien Award and the Manning Award twice.

Watson ranks first all-time in Clemson history in career completion percentage, passing efficiency and total offense per game.

His sophomore year, Watson became the first FBS player in history to gain at least 4,000 yards passing, and rush for 1,000 yards in the same season.

Mike Williams

Former Clemson wide receiver Mike Williams was drafted 7th overall by the Los Angeles Chargers in the 2017 NFL Draft.

Williams came back after a neck injury in Clemson’s 2015 season opener sidelined him for the entire year.

Williams responded by leading the 2016 Tigers in receptions, receiving yards, and receiving touchdowns.

Williams earned second-team All-American honors and was named first-team All-ACC in 2016.

Cordrea Tankersley

Former Clemson cornerback Cordrea Tankersley was drafted 97th overall to the Miami Dolphins in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft.

Tankersley finishes his Clemson career with 149 tackles and nine interceptions.

The defensive back appeared in 55 games, the second-most games in Clemson history.

Tankersley was named first-team All-American by two different agencies, as well as first-team All-ACC by the media and conference coaches.

Wayne Gallman

Former Clemson running back Wayne Gallman was drafted by the New York Giants with the 34th pick of the 4th round of the 2017 NFL Draft.

Gallman holds Clemson records for most rushing yards in a season, as well as most 100-yard rushing games.

Gallman rushed for 3,429 rushing yards and 36 total touchdowns in his career at Clemson.

Carlos Watkins

Former Clemson defensive tackle Carlos Watkins was selected with the 36th pick in the 4th round by the Houston Texans in the 2017 NFL Draft, joining forces with former teammate Deshaun Watson.

Watkins started his final two seasons at Clemson, with 30 starts overall.

He finishes his Clemson career with 191 tackles and 14 sacks. Watkins was named first-team All-American by CBS Sports, and earned second-team honors from the Associated Press. The defensive stalwart also garnered first-team All-ACC honors in 2016 from both the media and conference coaches.

Jordan Leggett

Former Clemson tight end Jordan Leggett was picked with the 6th pick in the 5th round by the New York Jets in the 2017 NFL Draft.

Leggett’s a two-time Mackey Award finalist, given to the top tight end in college football.

He ends his Clemson career with 112 catches for 1.598 yards and 18 touchdowns. Leggett holds the Clemson all-time record in all three of those categories for a tight end.

The following are former Clemson players who were not drafted and are free agents:

Ben Boulware

Former Clemson linebacker Ben Boulware signed with the Carolina Panthers as an undrafted free agent.

Boulware won the Jack Lambert Award as the country’s top linebacker in 2016. He also was named second-team All-American by five different agencies.

Boulware was the Most Valuable Defensive Player in the National Championship game and named ACC Co-Defensive Player of the Year by conference coaches.

The Anderson native, and T.L. Hanna High School alum, totaled 352 tackles, 26 of them for loss in his Clemson career.

Artavis Scott

Former Clemson wide receiver Artavis Scott signed as a free agent with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Scott is Clemson’s all-time leader in receptions with 245.

Scott also set a school record by recording one catch in 38 straight games for the Tigers.

He’s fifth in program history with 19 career receiving touchdowns as well.

Jadar Johnson

Former Clemson safety Jadar Johnson signed as a free agent with the New York Giants.

Over his career in Tigertown, Johnson racked up 106 tackles and nine interceptions.

Johnson was only a starter for his senior season at Clemson.

He easrned first-team All-ACC honors from both the media and conference coaches in 2016.

Nick Schuessler

Former Clemson quarterback Nick Schuessler signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers as an undrafted free agent.

Other picks from the Upstate

Former Coastal Carolina running back De’Angelo Henderson was selected at pick 19 of the 6th round by the Denver Broncos in the 2017 NFL Draft. Henderson leaves Coastal holding many of the school’s rushing records as well as the 2015 Big South Offensive Player of the Year. Henderson also scored in 35 straight games, an NCAA Division I record (and one game shy of Danny Woodhead’s NCAA All-Division record).

With the 14th pick of the 6th round, the San Francisco picked up former Mississippi defensive tackle D.J. Jones. Jones had 30 tackles and 2 sacks in his senior season for Mississippi. D.J. is also a Wren High School alum and was a Shrine Bowl participant his senior season.

Other free agents, not drafted this year:

Former offensive tackle for USC, Mason Zandi. Zandi signed as a free agent with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Former linebacker for Appalachian State and Abbeville, Kennan Gilchrist. Gilchrist signed as a free agent with the Dallas Cowboys.

Former offensive linemen for SC State and Woodruff, Javarius Leamon. :Leamon signed as a free agent with the New York Jets.

Former defensive linemen for USC, Darius English. English signed as a free agent with the Atlanta Falcons.

Former left safety for USC, Drew Williams. Williams signed as a free agent with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Former defensive end for USC, Marquavius Lewis. Lewis signed as a free agent with the Buffalo Bills.

Carolina Panthers Picks

The Panthers selected Stanford RB Christian McCaffrey with the 8th overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. Carolina coach Ron Rivera said McCaffrey is a dynamic player who will help Cam Newton and start as a punt returner.

With the 64th overall pick during the second round, the Panthers selected Taylor Moton, tackle from Western Michigan.

The Panthers selected Daeshon Hall from Texas A&M with the 77th overall third round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft.

The Panthers selected WR Curtis Samuel from Ohio State with the 40 th overall pick during the second round. Samuel was the only player to accumulate 700 rushing and 700 receiving yards. He also posted a 4.31 time in the 40-yard dash.

overall pick during the second round. Samuel was the only player to accumulate 700 rushing and 700 receiving yards. He also posted a 4.31 time in the 40-yard dash. The Panthers made their first selection on Saturday by taking Corn Elder, the former Miami defensive back, with the 8th pick in the 5th round of the 2017 NFL Draft. Elder converted from running to cornerback upon entering college. ACC coaches named him to the All-Conference First Team as a senior when he tallied 76 tackles (4.5 for loss), 1 interception and 12 passes defended.

The Carolina Panthers spent the 8th pick of the 6th round of the 2017 NFL Draft on former West Georgia player Alexander Armah. Though Armah is listed as a fullback in the NFL Draft, he played both defensive end and tight end in West Georgia. He was named to the Gulf South's All-Conference First Team as a defensive end and the Gulf South's All-Conference Second Team as a tight end.

The Panthers selected former Georgia Tech placekicker Harrison Butker with the 15th pick of the 7th round of the 2017 NFL Draft. Butker finished his time at Georgia Tech as their all-time leading scorer, including 4 field goals in their bowl victory over Kentucky. He was a Third-Team All-ACC pick by media last year. He hit 17 of his 18 field goals and all 46 of his extra point attempts in 2016.

Atlanta Falcons Picks

The Falcons selected Takkarist McKinley, a defensive end from UCLA, with the 26 th overall pick of the draft in the first round. He was 10 th in the nation with 1.6 tackles for loss per game. He’ll pair with former Clemson player Vic Beasley to give the Falcons a dynamic pass-rushing duo.

overall pick of the draft in the first round. He was 10 in the nation with 1.6 tackles for loss per game. He’ll pair with former Clemson player Vic Beasley to give the Falcons a dynamic pass-rushing duo. The Falcons continued to address their defense with linebacker Duke Riley from LSU with the 75 th overall pick in round 3. This gives the Falcons depth at the linebacker position and pair Riley with former teammate Deion Jones.

overall pick in round 3. This gives the Falcons depth at the linebacker position and pair Riley with former teammate Deion Jones. The Falcons picked up former Oregon State lineman Sean Harlow with the 30th pick of the 4th round of the 2017 NFL Draft. Harlow made 37 starts for the Beavers, spending 23 of them at left tackle and the other 14 at right tackle earlier in his collegiate career. Harlow was also named to the Pac-12 All-Conference Second Team.

The Falcons acquired former San Diego State defensive back Damontae Kazee with the 5th pick of the 5th round of the 2017 NFL Draft. Kazee was tied for 2nd in the nation with seven interceptions in 2016 and earned conference Defensive Player of the Year honors for the second year in a row. Kazee also ran a 4.54 40-yard dash this year.

The Falcons drafted former Wyoming running back Brian Hill with the 12th pick of the 5th round of the 2017 NFL Draft. Hill finished with 1,860 yards (3rd in FBS and a 5.3 yards per carry) and 22 touchdowns (4th in FBS) in 14 games on his way to first-team All-Mountain West honors. He was also the 5th FBS player ever with 200 rushing yards and 100 receiving yards in the same game as a true freshman in 2014.

With the 31st pick of the 5th round of the 2017 NFL Draft, the Falcons picked up former Drake tight end Eric Saubert. He was a first-team All-Pioneer Football League pick as a redshirt freshman. Over the past two years, Saubert caught 17 touchdowns, earning First Team All-Conference and Third Team All-American honors as a junior and Second Team All-American accolades as a senior. This is the final pick of the 2017 NFL Draft for the Atlanta Falcons.

READ MORE: Ten Clemson Tigers up for selection in NFL Draft

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.