Six Clemson players drafted during NFL Draft 2017

The 2017 NFL Draft kicked off Thursday at 8 p.m. and continued through Saturday afternoon.
Ten Clemson Tigers players were prospects for the draft. The record for Clemson players picked in the NFL draft was set in 1983 with 10 selected. This year, six Clemson players were drafted.
Here are the six former Clemson players who were drafted during the 2017 NFL Draft:
Deshaun Watson
Former Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson was picked 12th overall in the NFL Draft by the Houston Texans.
Watson’s one of the most decorated players to ever play for the Tigers. The quarterback went 32-3 overall in Tigertown, leading Clemson to two straight national championship appearances.
His final pass at Clemson was a game-winning touchdown to win the 2016 national championship.
Watson’s a two-time Heisman Trophy finalist, and has won the Davey O’Brien Award and the Manning Award twice.
Watson ranks first all-time in Clemson history in career completion percentage, passing efficiency and total offense per game.
His sophomore year, Watson became the first FBS player in history to gain at least 4,000 yards passing, and rush for 1,000 yards in the same season.
Mike Williams
Former Clemson wide receiver Mike Williams was drafted 7th overall by the Los Angeles Chargers in the 2017 NFL Draft.
Williams came back after a neck injury in Clemson’s 2015 season opener sidelined him for the entire year.
Williams responded by leading the 2016 Tigers in receptions, receiving yards, and receiving touchdowns.
Williams earned second-team All-American honors and was named first-team All-ACC in 2016.
Cordrea Tankersley
Former Clemson cornerback Cordrea Tankersley was drafted 97th overall to the Miami Dolphins in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft.
Tankersley finishes his Clemson career with 149 tackles and nine interceptions.
The defensive back appeared in 55 games, the second-most games in Clemson history.
Tankersley was named first-team All-American by two different agencies, as well as first-team All-ACC by the media and conference coaches.
Wayne Gallman
Former Clemson running back Wayne Gallman was drafted by the New York Giants with the 34th pick of the 4th round of the 2017 NFL Draft.
Gallman holds Clemson records for most rushing yards in a season, as well as most 100-yard rushing games.
Gallman rushed for 3,429 rushing yards and 36 total touchdowns in his career at Clemson.
Carlos Watkins
Former Clemson defensive tackle Carlos Watkins was selected with the 36th pick in the 4th round by the Houston Texans in the 2017 NFL Draft, joining forces with former teammate Deshaun Watson.
Watkins started his final two seasons at Clemson, with 30 starts overall.
He finishes his Clemson career with 191 tackles and 14 sacks. Watkins was named first-team All-American by CBS Sports, and earned second-team honors from the Associated Press. The defensive stalwart also garnered first-team All-ACC honors in 2016 from both the media and conference coaches.
Jordan Leggett
Former Clemson tight end Jordan Leggett was picked with the 6th pick in the 5th round by the New York Jets in the 2017 NFL Draft.
Leggett’s a two-time Mackey Award finalist, given to the top tight end in college football.
He ends his Clemson career with 112 catches for 1.598 yards and 18 touchdowns. Leggett holds the Clemson all-time record in all three of those categories for a tight end.
The following are former Clemson players who were not drafted and are free agents:
Ben Boulware
Former Clemson linebacker Ben Boulware signed with the Carolina Panthers as an undrafted free agent.
Boulware won the Jack Lambert Award as the country’s top linebacker in 2016. He also was named second-team All-American by five different agencies.
Boulware was the Most Valuable Defensive Player in the National Championship game and named ACC Co-Defensive Player of the Year by conference coaches.
The Anderson native, and T.L. Hanna High School alum, totaled 352 tackles, 26 of them for loss in his Clemson career.
Artavis Scott
Former Clemson wide receiver Artavis Scott signed as a free agent with the Los Angeles Chargers.
Scott is Clemson’s all-time leader in receptions with 245.
Scott also set a school record by recording one catch in 38 straight games for the Tigers.
He’s fifth in program history with 19 career receiving touchdowns as well.
Jadar Johnson
Former Clemson safety Jadar Johnson signed as a free agent with the New York Giants.
Over his career in Tigertown, Johnson racked up 106 tackles and nine interceptions.
Johnson was only a starter for his senior season at Clemson.
He easrned first-team All-ACC honors from both the media and conference coaches in 2016.
Nick Schuessler
Former Clemson quarterback Nick Schuessler signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers as an undrafted free agent.
Other picks from the Upstate
With the 14th pick of the 6th round, the San Francisco picked up former Mississippi defensive tackle D.J. Jones. Jones had 30 tackles and 2 sacks in his senior season for Mississippi. D.J. is also a Wren High School alum and was a Shrine Bowl participant his senior season.
Other free agents, not drafted this year:
