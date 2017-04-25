Over 318 pounds of medications disposed of during National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day in Upstate

Several law enforcement agencies set up collection sites on Saturday for the community to safely dispose of expired and unused prescription drugs.

People were able to drop off prescription medication, in pill or liquid form, plus over the counter medications and supplements to ensure those medications can be disposed of properly.

Events were held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in various locations around the Upstate.

Sheriff Steve Mueller said they collected 318.6 pounds of unwanted or expired medications from citizens for safe and proper disposal at the Sheriff's Office.

Anyone who missed the drop off time, now has two permanent drop box locations to safely dispose of unwanted or expired medications. The drop boxes can be used during normal business hours at the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office and Blacksburg Police Department.

"Preventing these readily available and potentially deadly drugs from being diverted and misused is something each and every one of us can do to help reduce the epidemic of prescription drug abuse that is harming so many in our community. We are very pleased at the response of the Cherokee County citizens once again, and we thank them for participating and contributing to the battle against prescription drug abuse,” said Sheriff Steve Mueller.

