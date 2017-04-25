Man reports being pistol whipped, robbed while taking money to woman he met on Facebook

Spartanburg police are investigating after a man claimed he was pistol whipped and robbed while taking money to a woman he met on Facebook.

The incident happened around 11:30 p.m. Monday.

According to incident reports, the assault and robbery happened at an apartment complex on Fernwood Glendale Road.

The victim told police he had arranged to visit a woman he had met on Facebook and deliver cash because she was having financial troubles.

When the man arrived, he said three men were waiting inside the apartment. Two of the men were armed and held him at gunpoint while the third emptied his pockets. The man said he was then pistol whipped and the suspects stole the money he had brought with him from his car,

The man said he was able to fight his way out of the apartment and jumped over a 20-foot-hight balcony railing to escape.

The suspects reportedly fled in a burgundy vehicle, reports state.

The victim told police three women were in the apartment when he was beaten and robbed. Police said the apartment was empty when they arrived.

The victim had a cut on his lip and initially denied being hurt but police said he eventually requested an ambulance.

No suspects were identified in the reports.

Police said further investigation is needed.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.