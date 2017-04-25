Gamecocks pitcher Clarke Schmidt out for season with injury

The University of South Carolina's ace pitcher Clarke Schmidt will miss the remainder of the 2017 season.

The Gamecocks announced on Tuesday Schmidt suffered a torn ulnar collateral ligament to his right elbow. He will undergo surgery but a date has not yet been determined.

“This is obviously tough news for Clarke and everyone associated with our baseball program,” said South Carolina head coach Chad Holbrook. “Clarke is a special kid with a bright future in front of him and our program will be with him every step of the way. He has been an incredible representative of our university and baseball program and I'm sure he will make a full recovery. I have no doubt he will achieve his goal and dream of pitching in the Major Leagues."

Schmidt is the brother of Clemson pitcher Clate Schmidt, who battled cancer before his senior season.

READ MORE: Clemson pitcher strikes out cancer with biggest rival at his side

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.