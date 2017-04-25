Central police investigating attempted business break-in

The Central Police Department is asking for help identifying the suspect in an attempted break-in.

Officers said a suspect in a cobalt blue Hyundai attempted to break-in to a business. The department shares surveillance images of the attempt.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact police at 864-639-4020.

MORE NEWS: Man reports being pistol whipped, robbed while taking money to woman he met on Facebook

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.