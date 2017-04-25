Central police investigating attempted business break-in - FOX Carolina 21

Central police investigating attempted business break-in

Posted: Updated:
Suspect in attempted break-in (Source: Central PD) Suspect in attempted break-in (Source: Central PD)
Suspect vehicle in attempted break-in (Source: Central PD) Suspect vehicle in attempted break-in (Source: Central PD)
CENTRAL, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The Central Police Department is asking for help identifying the suspect in an attempted break-in.

Officers said a suspect in a cobalt blue Hyundai attempted to break-in to a business. The department shares surveillance images of the attempt.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact police at 864-639-4020.

MORE NEWS: Man reports being pistol whipped, robbed while taking money to woman he met on Facebook

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.