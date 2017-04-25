Laurens Co. DSS caring for 4-day-old 'Daniel's Law' baby

The Laurens County Department of Social Services said a newborn has been placed in DSS custody under "Daniel's Law."

The law, also known as the Safe Haven for Babies Act, allows mothers in crisis to take infants up to 60 days old to hospitals, law enforcement agencies, fire stations, EMS stations or houses of worship during services.

"Daniel's Law is intended to save babies," according to the DSS website. "It is not intended to hurt or punish anyone. It provides a safe option for mother and baby."

DSS officials said Baby Doe was born on Apr. 21 and placed under protection of medical staff at Laurens Memorial Hospital on Apr. 23. She is 6 pounds, 1 ounce and 19 inches at birth.

A hearing will be held regarding parental rights for the baby at Laurens County Family Court on Jun. 8 at 1:30 p.m.

