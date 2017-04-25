Pair pleads guilty in Greenville Co. mail theft conspiracy

Two Upstate residents pleaded guilty on Tuesday to involvement in a mail theft conspiracy.

Nerissa Orr, 42, and Craig Mann, 21, were arrested after a search warrant was executed at a Greenville home in 2016. Investigators said they recovered numerous pieces of stolen mail, stolen checks, financial statement cards, black check stock, counterfeit checks and a computer used for counterfeiting checks.

Many of the checks were made out to Orr and Mann. Co-conspirator 38-year-old Cary Wright was also arrested and sentenced to 51 months in the Bureau of Prisons.

On Tuesday, Orr and Mann pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit mail theft. They are currently awaiting sentencing. They could face a maximum penalty of $250,000 and 5 years in prison.

