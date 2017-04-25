Warmer Wednesday, showers return Thursday

Get news, weather on the go

The big warm-up is underway as highs will get back into the 80s area-wide on Wednesday. A chance for rain comes late Thursday, then the weekend will be hot and mostly dry.

Expect sunny and warm conditions this afternoon with highs reaching the low to mid 80s across the region - above average for late April!

The weather takes a slight turn on Thursday as rain moves in. There is a slight chance for a few strong t-storms Thursday afternoon, but they should be in and out fairly quickly.

Skies will clear Thursday night leading to sunshine and WARM conditions for Friday and the weekend. Highs will approach 90 by Saturday, then a chance for afternoon storms is back for Saturday and Sunday.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.