'Bucks Racks and Ribs' opening in place of former Platinum Plus strip club

A new restaurant is opening at the site of a controversial Greenville County property.

On Tuesday a sign was hanging outside the former Platinum Plus strip club just off Interstate 385 advertising "Bucks Racks and Ribs." An opening is scheduled for Apr. 27 for the new restaurant, which bears a tagline of "Home of the Nice Racks."

The restaurant manager, Robert Barg, said the restaurant will be open Monday through Thursday from 5 p.m. to 2 am. and open until 4 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.

The restaurant will be closed Sundays.

It is set to include drinks, dancers and live entertainment, according to Barge. The menu will feature ribs, pizza, barbecue and sandwiches.

According to a certificate of occupancy, the tenant of the restaurant on Frontage Road is "Greenville Bistro LLC" which is owned by adult entertainment mogul Jason C. Mohney. Mohney owns adult clubs Hustler and Deja Vu.

