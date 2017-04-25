Coroner identifies NC man killed in head-on collision in Greenville Co.

The Greenville County Coroner's Office was called to investigate a deadly collision on Tuesday.

Troopers reported the crash on Highway 11 near River Road in the Marietta area around 3:30 p.m.

The roadway was reportedly blocked. Officials said one person was killed in the crash. Witnesses described seeing another person airlifted from the scene.

Per troopers, two people were traveling north on SC 11 in a 2005 Hyundai when they were struck head on by a driver in a 1986 Dodge Pickup truck. According to troopers, the driver in the pickup was traveling south on SC 11 when the driver ran off the right side of the roadway, over corrected, crossed the center line and struck the Hyundai.

Both occupants in the Hyundai were wearing seat belts and were transported to Greenville Hospital, troopers say, the driver via Hilo and the passenger via EMS.

Troopers say the driver of the pickup was not wearing a seat belt and succumbed to injuries at the scene. The coroner has identified the deceased as 22-year-old Justin Thomas Beddingfield of Hendersonville. His cause of death was blunt force trauma, per the coroner.

The incident was ruled an accident, the coroner said. No charges have been filed.

Both the SC Highway Patrol and coroner's office are investigating this collision.

