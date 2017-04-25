Suspects plead guilty in fake police report, chase ending in death of K-9 Hyco

Left to right: Craig, Dixon and Martin (Source: Anderson Co. Detention)

Three suspects entered guilty pleas on Tuesday in connection with the incidents leading up to and following the death of an Anderson County K-9.

Suspects David Morris Jr., Martevious Craig, Sergio Martin and Shirlandria Dixon were all arrested in October 2015 after Hyco, a K-9 officer, was killed in the line of duty.

Dixon reportedly called police after driving Craig, Martin and Morris to the Dollar General in Seneca when the suspects locked her out of the car and left. She falsely reported the three had stolen her car after holding her at gunpoint and forcing he to drive them around.

After pursuing the suspects, deputies said they fled on foot when their vehicle became stuck near New Prospect Church Road. During the foot chase, Morris is accused of turning around and shooting Hyco.

Dixon pleaded guilty to filing an false police report and was sentenced to five years suspected to five years probation.

Martin pleaded guilty to failure to stop for blue lights and possession of a weapon by certain persons unlawful. He was sentenced to five years in prison.

Craig pleaded guilty to three counts of accessory after the fact and his sentence was deferred.

Morris is still awaiting trial after being charged with two counts of attempted murder and cruelty to a police dog. He is expected to appear in court on May 22.

