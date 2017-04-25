Four plead guilty in deadly Iva armed robbery attempt

From left to right, Wesley Malmister, Brandon Davis, Tabitha Robert and Randall Simpson. (Source: Anderson Co. Sheriff's Office)

Three suspects charged in a January 2016 homicide have pleaded guilty, according to the solicitor.

Solicitor David Wagner said Tabitha Roberts, Brandon Davis, and Wesley Malmister each pleaded guilty to the following charges:

Two counts voluntary manslaughter

One count attempted armed robbery

The three were connected to a homicide in Iva that took the lives of 32-year-old Justin Ray Williams and 25-year-old Casey Waddell.

Investigators said Williams was the intended victim of the armed robbery while Waddell was a participant who was killed during the crime.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Suspects charged in Iva homicide

The judge accepted the guilty pleas and deferred sentencing on all charges against the defendants.

Randall Simpson, the fourth suspect arrested in the case was expected to appear at trial on Monday but instead pleaded guilty to murder, voluntary manslaughter, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and attempted armed robbery.

Simpson was sentenced to 50 years in prison.

MORE NEWS: Pair pleads guilty in Greenville Co. mail theft conspiracy

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.