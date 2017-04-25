Four plead guilty in deadly Iva armed robbery attempt

A Seneca man has died after a motorcycle crash in Seneca, per the coroner.More >
It’s time to check your cabinets! Many people are still into grandma’s favorite nesting bowl sets and are willing to pay some steep prices for a chance at nostalgia.More >
A Utah man killed his wife aboard an Alaska cruise and told an acquaintance he did it because she would not stop laughing at him, the FBI said in documents released Thursday.More >
Authorities say a Grand Rapids-area infant died after not being fed for two days and left in an apartment with no air conditioning.More >
A mother and son were sentenced to federal prison time after investigators said they uncovered a human trafficking operation in South Carolina, North Carolina and New York.More >
On Thursday, a six-day long manhunt for Jeremy Stroupe II, who Transylvania County deputies said led them on a chase, robbed a victim at gunpoint and then took off with the victim's bike into the Pisgah National Forest on Saturday, ended.More >
The Henderson County Sheriff's Office is asking for help locating a missing man.More >
Movie theaters around the U.S. will show the Aug. 26 fight between Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor.More >
An Arizona man is recovering from a serious insect bite that caused some astonishingly massive bruising, but the problem is nobody knows what bit him.More >
Participating Dairy Queen restaurants throughout the US are pledging to donate $1 or more from every Blizzard treat sold on Thursday to Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.More >
Greenville Kennel Club hosts dog shows. (7/27/17)More >
The search is ongoing for Thomas Bryson, who deputies believe was kidnapped by Phillip Stroupe during a manhunt.More >
Annual Folkmoot Festival in the Upstate. (7/26/17)More >
The Carolina Panthers moved into Wofford College to start training camp.More >
Firefighters said crews responding to a fire at a duplex on Idlewood Circle in Spartanburg County found a person and a dog dead inside.More >
