Officials: Pickens Co. deputy fired after harassing estranged wife, her boyfriend

A Pickens County deputy was terminated days after being arrested for harassment, according to the Sheriff's Office.

On Apr. 22, the Easley Police Department was called to J.B. Owens Sports Complex in regards to a complaint. The victim told officers he was dating deputy Michael McClatchy's estranged wife, who was soon to be divorced.

According to the police report, when McClatchy met the pair to exchange their children due to a family court order, he began "throwing finger signs" and making aggressive gestures toward the victim.

The victim told police that McClatchy said, "You are lucky that I'm a cop because I would have left your [expletive] bloody." McClatchy also reportedly mentioned possessing a gun.

When the victim and his girlfriend left the complex to avoid confrontation, they said McClatchy followed them to a convenience store and began tapping on their car windows repeatedly.

McClatchy was charged with two counts of second-degree harassment.

The Pickens County Sheriff's Office confirmed he was terminated on Tuesday.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, McClatchy said the police report didn't include his side of the story and the accusations are "slanderous and false." Below is the full statement:

In reference to the allegations against me I would like to make a public statement. It is all too clear that media induced positive public perception of Law Enforcement is tenuous at best. Opportunities to highlight negativity are abounded and propagate individual character assassination of police officers. This incident is just such an attempt. The report made to the Easley Police Department by my ex-wife and her boyfriend clearly shows a one sided affair, attempting to defame my name and sully my career in Law Enforcement. On the day of the alleged incident I contacted the Easley Police Department to file a report and was not contacted until the following day. My statement of events was not included in the incident report or charging documentation. Charges appear to have been made without regard to the entire scope of the situation. Understandably, the Easley Police Department is in a situation not to show bias toward Law Enforcement involved incidents however, the pendulum swings both ways. It would not be unreasonable to speculate undue bias against Law Enforcement to over compensate the public image of impartiality. Family court records show ample evidence of financial motive on my ex wife’s behalf to contrive allegations of harassment against me. My day in court will come and jury of my peers will be given the benefit of the entire story to judge me. The allegations against me are slanderous and false. We all stand at the precipice and beneath us a slippery slope of “social justice”.

MORE NEWS: Suspects plead guilty in fake police report, chase ending in death of K-9 Hyco

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.