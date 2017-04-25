Tails & Trails 5K Walk/Run

FOX Carolina is teaming up with Greenville County Animal Care to help save lives of our four legged friends throughout Greenville County.

Greenville County Animal Care is on a mission to build a NO KILL community. It takes money and a true community effort.

Tails and Trails 5K Walk/Run is quickly approaching. You can join a team, set a goal and start raising money to save lives.

FOX Carolina chose the Tails and Trails 5K Walk/Run as their 2017 United Way Hands on Greenville project. We will have a team out at the walk and you might even see a few of our four legged family members.

The 5K Walk/Run will kick off at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 6 at Conestee Park. All proceeds go directly toward building a NO KILL community in Greenville County.

I personally have a connection with Greenville County Animal Care. Back in 2010 the week before Christmas they brought a little guy on The Morning News who needed a forever home. After making his appearance, I thought about it and I decided to adopt him. And, six years later many of you have come to know him as G. Shelter dogs are truly the best.

You can register for Tails and Trails 5K Walk/Run at http://www.greenvillecounty.org/acs/TailsAndTrailsPrerace.aspx

I along with several of my FOX Carolina colleagues will see you on May 6!

