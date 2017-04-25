Greenville-Pickens Speedway promoter reacts to Earnhardt retirement announcement

Anthony Anders says the Greenville-Pickens Speedway is where racing legends are made.

"I mean all the big names have raced right here," Anders said. "Like in 1971, the first NASCAR televised race was right here."

Legends like David Pearson, Jeff Hawkins and now Anders. All of them raced at the speedway, and Anders recently won a national championship there.

"I don't like to run second," Anders said. "I'm here to win the race."

Ralph Earnhardt's name is on the wall too. He's the grandfather of Dale Earnhardt, Jr. who just announced he's retiring.

"I think everybody wanted to see Junior win a cup series championship and it just hasn't happened," Anders said. "He followed the footprints of his dad."

Dale Earnhardt, Sr. won seven NASCAR Winston Cup Championships and his son suited up for 600 races during his career. Dale Earnhardt, Jr. is also a two-time Daytona 500 winner.

"It's a very physical sport- people don't realize it," Anders said.

On February 18, 2001, Dale Earnhardt, Sr. died after he hit a wall while competing in Daytona 500. Anders says Earnhardt, Sr. is one of the greatest and challenged racers on the track which put fans in the stands.

"He called it 'rattle your cage.' To win a race he made it exciting, he was the Intimidator," Anders said.

And now that Dale Earnhardt, Jr. announced he's leaving racing, Anders says it could hurt the sport.

"The Earnhardt's, I mean they are the big foundations - picture of racing. I think we're gonna have to bring youth more involved with racing, but there's got to be a program for that. Everything's becoming electronic. We've got to get up with the day's time of what's happening with automobiles," Anders said.

Dale Earnhardt, Jr. will compete in his final race in November.

