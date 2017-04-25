Troopers: 1 killed in head-on crash in Anderson Co.

Troopers said a driver has been ticketed in a crash that killed a Powdersville man in Anderson County Tuesday afternoon.

The crash occurred on Highway 8 near Hunt Road just before 5 p.m.

Troopers said three vehicles were involved in the incident.

A Honda that was headed east stopped in the roadway and waited to make a left turn. A 1998 Dodge pickup behind the Honda swerved to miss the other vehicle because it was unable to stop in time, crossed the center line and struck a 2001 Saturn sedan head-on, troopers said.

The driver of the Saturn died at the scene.

The drivers of the Dodge and Honda were not hurt.

Troopers said the driver of the Dodge, a 26-year-old Easley man, was cited for driving too fast for conditions.

The coroner identified the victim as Harrison Manning Cason, 47, of Powdersville.

Deputy Coroner Don McCown said Cason died at the scene from bunt force trauma.

