Dispatch: 3 suspects in custody after shooting in Greenville Co., 1 person injured

Scene of shooting on Stallings Road. (iWitness)

Three suspects are in custody after a shooting on Stallings Road in Greenville Tuesday afternoon, per dispatch.

The shooting occurred in the 100 block of Stallings Road at approximately 4:10 p.m., dispatchers said.

According to dispatch, one person suffered an injury to the finger in the shooting.

Three suspects are in custody, but their identities have not yet been released.

