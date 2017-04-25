Disney announces release date for 'Frozen 2' - FOX Carolina 21

Disney announces release date for 'Frozen 2'

Posted:
Olaf from 'Disney on Ice presents Frozen.' (Courtesy: Feld Entertainment) Olaf from 'Disney on Ice presents Frozen.' (Courtesy: Feld Entertainment)

It's the moment most children and some parents have been waiting for – the "Frozen" sequel.

You read that right, "Frozen 2" is coming to a theater near you. The exact date of release, however, is not until Nov. 27 2019, according to Disney. This gives parents who are still recovering from popular "Frozen" tunes like "Let It Go", over two and a half years to prepare.

Disney Animation sent out a tweet Tuesday afternoon confirming the great (or not-so-great) news on Twitter.

So whether you are a fan of the Disney film or not, it seems like "Frozen" will not be let go anytime soon.

Related coverage: NC mom fed up with 'Frozen' on third day of closed schools

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

