Disney announces release date for 'Frozen 2'

It's the moment most children and some parents have been waiting for – the "Frozen" sequel.

You read that right, "Frozen 2" is coming to a theater near you. The exact date of release, however, is not until Nov. 27 2019, according to Disney. This gives parents who are still recovering from popular "Frozen" tunes like "Let It Go", over two and a half years to prepare.

Disney Animation sent out a tweet Tuesday afternoon confirming the great (or not-so-great) news on Twitter.

Frozen 2 is coming to theaters November 27, 2019! pic.twitter.com/iW4JR2RSfm — Disney Animation (@DisneyAnimation) April 25, 2017

So whether you are a fan of the Disney film or not, it seems like "Frozen" will not be let go anytime soon.

