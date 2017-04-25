EMS, helicopters on scene of reported collision on SC 101, per S - FOX Carolina 21

EMS, helicopters on scene of reported collision on SC 101, per SC Traffic Info system

Scene of collision on SC 101. (4/25/17 FOX Carolina) Scene of collision on SC 101. (4/25/17 FOX Carolina)
LAURENS, SC (FOX Carolina) -

A FOX Carolina crew on scene spotted several medical helicopters and EMS on scene of a reported collision Tuesday evening.

Per the SC Highway Patrol Realtime Traffic Information system, a collision with injuries occurred on SC 101 at Prairie Court shortly after 9 p.m.

All lanes are currently blocked, the information system said.

At this time, no further details are available.

