Travelers Rest police overdue for new station

The current TR Police Station has served the community for more than 40 years. (4/25/17 FOX Carolina)

The Travelers Rest Police Station has housed a lot of criminals over the last 40 years, and now time is beginning to catch up with the building.

Captain Randy Fisher with the Travelers Rest Police Department says the decision by city leaders to move ahead with a new facility could not come at a better time.

"We've outgrown it,” he explained.

About 15 officers share half the building with dispatchers and city employees. City administrator, Dianna Gracely says it shows on a regular basis.

"On court days, there's no parking, there's no room,” said Gracely.

The cells are not up to state standards in being compliant with men and women inmates. The cramped interview and detainee rooms make it difficult for investigators to work.

The Locker rooms for the officers aren't set up for both men and women officers, so they have to work around that inconvenience. The dispatchers can't even take a restroom break unless it’s planned in advance.

Storing evidence is also a big hassle for investigators. Evidence is stored in various areas throughout the department instead of one location.

That will all change in about a year and half according to Captain Fisher. He said it will be worth the investment especially as Travelers Rest continues to grow, so will the need for police and emergency responders.

"It's going to be the perfect match for everything. We can bring everybody in, fire department, police department, city hall and our community,” said Captain Fisher. “All together we make the community."

A groundbreaking will take place in September. Construction is expected to take about a year.

