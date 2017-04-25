Trooper: Pedestrian fatally struck on US 70 in Buncombe Co.

Troopers with the North Carolina Highway Patrol confirm a pedestrian was fatally struck on US Highway 70 in Buncombe County Tuesday evening.

Per trooper reports, a pedestrian was walking east bound on US 70 in the middle of the road for a couple hundred feet when a car driving down the left hand lane struck the pedestrian. Troopers say the pedestrian stepped out in front of the vehicle and the driver did not have enough time to avoid hitting the pedestrian.

The pedestrian succumbed to injuries sustained in the collision at the scene.

No charges will be filed in the incident.

