Troopers: Driver killed in single-vehicle crash in Pickens Co.

Troopers are investigating a deadly crash that occurred in Pickens County early Wednesday morning.

According to the SC Highway Patrol Realtime Traffic Information website, the crash occurred just before 1:30 a.m. on Pace Valley Road near the intersection of Saluda Dam Road.

Troopers said only one vehicle was involved.

The vehicle was heading north on Pace Valley Road when the vehicle ran off the left side of the road, crashed through a fence, and then struck a tree.

The driver died at the scene. He was identified by the coroner as 37-year-old Michael Chad Bryant of Easley.

The case remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

