Oconee Co. first responders train for mass casualty emergencies

Oconee Co. first responders train for mass casualty emergencies

WALHALLA, SC (FOX Carolina) -

First responders in Oconee County will train for “extreme emergencies” on Wednesday, according to Scott Krein, the county’s Emergency Manager.

Krein said first responders will participate in mass casualty training drills from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The public may see law enforcement and emergency vehicles on South Pine Street during that time.

Krein said only first responders participating in the drill will have access to the street during the training session, per a news release from the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office.

