SC Treasurer: Salvation Army, 2 Greenville Co. Fire Department owed thousands in unclaimed property funds

South Carolina Treasurer Curtis Loftis said he will be in Greenville County on Wednesday returning thousands of dollars in unclaimed property to the Salvation Army and two fire departments.

In addition to overseeing the state’s finances, Loftis is president of the National Association of Unclaimed Property Administrators and runs South Carolina’s Unclaimed Property Program.

Loftis said millions of dollars are transferred to the Unclaimed Property Program each year by companies that cannot locate the owners. The money comes from dormant bank accounts, stock certificates, uncashed checks (including paychecks), insurance proceeds and utility deposits.

Loftis said the Salvation Army of Greenville, the Slater Marietta Fire Department and the Tigerville Fire Department all have unclaimed property.

Per a news release from Loftis’ office, the Salvation Army of Greenville has $12,583 in unclaimed property, the Slater Marietta Fire Department has $2,002, and the Tigerville Fire Department has $6,986.

Loftis and his staff will visit each location Wednesday and present checks for the amounts owed.

Loftis encourages South Carolinians to check their name for unclaimed property by visiting his website and clicking the unclaimed property link.

