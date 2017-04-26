Hero school bus driver describes Greenville Co. crash, evacuation

School district officials said four Greenville County students were taken to the hospital Wednesday morning after a pickup truck hit a school bus head-on.

Lt. Jimmy Holcombe with the Greer Police Department said the pickup crossed the center line and crashed into the school bus.

The driver of the car was entrapped and Holcombe said the fire department was working to cut the man free from the car.

Holcombe said the crash happened around 7:42 a.m.

Highway 101 was closed off Between Old Woodruff Road and Highway 80 after the crash. Highway 101 reopened around 10:30 a.m. after the wreckage was cleared.

Hwy 101 will be closed between Old Woodruff Rd. & Hwy 80 for undetermined amount of time. pic.twitter.com/O5YfDTfwV9 — Greer, SC Police (@GreerPolice) April 26, 2017

Greenville County Schools said 20 Greer middle and high school students were on board the bus during the incident.

The bus was evacuated and school district officials said four students were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Below is the full statement from Beth Brotherton, spokesperson for Greenville County Schools.

"I can confirm that a Greenville County schools bus was involved in a wreck this morning on Highway 101 near Maple Drive in Greer. There were 20 Greer middle and high school students on board. A preliminary report from our Transportation Department indicates it was a head on collision. The bus driver reported that a truck crossed the centerline. The bus was evacuated. Greer Police, EMS and Greenville County Schools personnel are on the scene. Four students were transported to the hospital with non life threatening injuries. More information will be provided when it becomes available."

Greenville County Schools said two Greer Middle students and two Greer High students were taken to the hospital. Injuries were minor and included scrapes, cuts, and bruises. Officials said there were no broken bones and no life-threatening injuries.

Witnesses said a fire broke out on the front of the bus after the crash. Two employees of Top Turf reportedly brought a fire extinguisher out to fight a fire in the bus engine.

Police said bus driver David Scott acted quickly and did everything he was supposed to do to ensure the students were safe after the crash.

In an interview with Greenville County Schools, Scott spoke about his reaction to the crash.

"I just bowed my head and said a little prayer," Scott said, before bracing for the impact. He said his instincts kicked in and he could see the flames from the engine.

"You know, you tune your ears to what your children are saying as a bus driver," Scott said.

After the crash and evacuating the bus, he said he looked each student in the face and asked if they were OK.

Police said he rescued all the children from the bus in 41 seconds.

"He had a list of all the students by name and date of birth that he had already compiled when we got there," said Sgt. Randle Ballenger with the Greer Police Department. "For us to get there and have the children already off the bus and accounted for, that's half the battle won."

Firefighters also praised Scott for his alertness in evacuating the bus. The school district said Scott has worked the Greer Middle and Greer High bus route for six years and cares for all the children he carries.

Sgt. Randle also said a couple of bystanders took a fire extinguisher and put out the fire that started following the crash. Those two individuals will be recognized by city council on May 9.

