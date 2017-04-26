Hero school bus driver describes Greenville Co. crash, evacuation

Troopers said lanes were blocked for several hours along I-85 North in Anderson County after two tractor trailers collided near mile marker 9 Friday morning.More >
Troopers said lanes were blocked for several hours along I-85 North in Anderson County after two tractor trailers collided near mile marker 9 Friday morning.More >
A mother claimed in a Facebook post that she used breast milk in brownies for a school bake sale because she "didn't have time to run to the store."More >
A mother claimed in a Facebook post that she used breast milk in brownies for a school bake sale because she "didn't have time to run to the store."More >
The Henderson County Sheriff's Office is continuing to search for a man who they believe was kidnapped by the suspect in a multi-county manhunt.More >
The Henderson County Sheriff's Office is continuing to search for a man who they believe was kidnapped by the suspect in a multi-county manhunt.More >
A North Carolina man remained in jail Thursday following his arrest in connection with a pregnant woman falling from the balcony of a North Myrtle Beach motel.More >
A North Carolina man remained in jail Thursday following his arrest in connection with a pregnant woman falling from the balcony of a North Myrtle Beach motel.More >
A family is moving to Colorado because they believe their special needs child will get a better education there.More >
A family is moving to Colorado because they believe their special needs child will get a better education there.More >
The Anderson County Sheriff's Office is searching for a suspect and said two others are in custody after a burglary at a business on Thursday.More >
The Anderson County Sheriff's Office is searching for a suspect and said two others are in custody after a burglary at a business on Thursday.More >
Not that long ago, the clunky cable box looked like it was on its way out. The federal government was pressuring cable companies to open up their near-monopoly on boxes to more competition, and industry leader Comcast promised apps that could render some boxes obsolete.More >
Not that long ago, the clunky cable box looked like it was on its way out. The federal government was pressuring cable companies to open up their near-monopoly on boxes to more competition, and industry leader Comcast promised apps that could render some boxes obsolete.More >
An Amber Alert is in effect for a 10 year old girl from Cleveland, TN. Authorities said Yazmin Medina was last seen walking down the road carrying a black jump rope before she disappeared.More >
An Amber Alert is in effect for a 10 year old girl from Cleveland, TN. Authorities said Yazmin Medina was last seen walking down the road carrying a black jump rope before she disappeared.More >
Deputies in Spartanburg County said a 20-year-old man has been charged with four counts of attempted murder after firing shots into a home and a car.More >
Deputies in Spartanburg County said a 20-year-old man has been charged with four counts of attempted murder after firing shots into a home and a car.More >
It’s time to check your cabinets! Many people are still into grandma’s favorite nesting bowl sets and are willing to pay some steep prices for a chance at nostalgia.More >
It’s time to check your cabinets! Many people are still into grandma’s favorite nesting bowl sets and are willing to pay some steep prices for a chance at nostalgia.More >
This crash happened in the media near mile marker 9 and backed up traffic for miles in both directions.More >
This crash happened in the media near mile marker 9 and backed up traffic for miles in both directions.More >
Greenville Kennel Club hosts dog shows. (7/27/17)More >
Greenville Kennel Club hosts dog shows. (7/27/17)More >
The search is ongoing for Thomas Bryson, who deputies believe was kidnapped by Phillip Stroupe during a manhunt.More >
The search is ongoing for Thomas Bryson, who deputies believe was kidnapped by Phillip Stroupe during a manhunt.More >
Annual Folkmoot Festival in the Upstate. (7/26/17)More >
Annual Folkmoot Festival in the Upstate. (7/26/17)More >
The Carolina Panthers moved into Wofford College to start training camp.More >
The Carolina Panthers moved into Wofford College to start training camp.More >
Firefighters said crews responding to a fire at a duplex on Idlewood Circle in Spartanburg County found a person and a dog dead inside.More >
Firefighters said crews responding to a fire at a duplex on Idlewood Circle in Spartanburg County found a person and a dog dead inside.More >