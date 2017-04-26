Police: Asheville man killed in early morning crash on I-26 - FOX Carolina 21

Police: Asheville man killed in early morning crash on I-26

ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) -

Asheville police said a 21-year-old driver was killed in a crash on I-26 early Wednesday morning.

The crash happened just before 3 a.m. on I-26 just off Bowen Bridge.

Police said the vehicle was traveling east on I-26 when it exited the roadway and struck the median.

The driver, Quwiivonte Timmons of Asheville, died at the scene.

A passenger in the vehicle taken to the hospital but is expected to recover.

The investigation is ongoing.

