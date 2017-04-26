Police: Laurens Co. deputy's phone stolen at Simpsonville Walmart

Simpsonville police are working to identify this pair (Courtesy: Simpsonville PD)

Simpsonville police are working to identify two suspects after a Laurens County deputy’s cell phone was stolen from Walmart Supercenter.

The theft happened on April 22 at the Walmart on Grandview Drive, according to incident reports.

Police said a man and woman suspected in the crime were caught on surveillance footage and seen leaving in a dark colored sedan.

Police are working to identify that duo and ask anyone with information to call the Simpsonville Police Department at 864-967-9536.

