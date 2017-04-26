Deputies: US Marshals searching for Marion man wanted for federal parole violation

The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office has asked the public to be on the lookout for a Marion man being sought by US Marshals.

Deputies said Gregory Lee Holtzclaw, 51, is wanted for a federal probation violation and is known to be using narcotics. He lives with his mother on Sparks Street but had not been home for multiple days, deputies said.

Deputies said Holtzclaw is 5’9” tall, weighs 195 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes. He is believed to be driving a green 2009 Mini Cooper with NC license plate EBH-2518.

Anyone with information on Holtzclaw’s whereabouts is asked to call the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office at 828- 652-2235 or Deputy U.S. Marshal Bob Spangler at 704-651-2252.

