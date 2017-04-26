Poll underway to name Spartanburg Regional's new mascot

The Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System is asking for help naming its newest pediatric mascot.

Officials with the health system said the turtle, which still needs a name, symbolizes good health, long life, determination and endurance. They are hoping to use the mascot to encourage children to practice healthy habits.

The vote is down to three possible names: Shelly, Sheldon or Speedy.

Voting is open from Apr. 26 to Apr. 30. Click here to vote on the new mascot's name.

HEALTH NEWS: National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day locations across the area

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.