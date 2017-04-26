Poll underway to name Spartanburg Regional's new mascot - FOX Carolina 21

The Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System is asking for help naming its newest pediatric mascot.

Officials with the health system said the turtle, which still needs a name, symbolizes good health, long life, determination and endurance. They are hoping to use the mascot to encourage children to practice healthy habits.

The vote is down to three possible names: Shelly, Sheldon or Speedy.

Voting is open from Apr. 26 to Apr. 30. Click here to vote on the new mascot's name.

