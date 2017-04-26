Spartanburg man pleads guilty to federal drug, weapons charges

A Spartanburg man has pleaded guilty to federal drug and weapons charges after being charged in accordance with “Operation Real Time” after his arrest in 2016, according to United States Attorney Beth Drake.

Drake said Xavier Lee Gist, 22, pleaded guilty in federal court in Greenville to possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine.

Spartanburg police arrested Gist on May 19, 2016 after a chase.

Drake said tried to pull over a silver Nissan Maxima with North Carolina tags that failed to signal a left-hand turn but the Maxima did not stop. Gist eventually jumped from the car and tried to run from officers but was caught and arrested.

Police said Gist left a 9mm handgun in plain sight in the front seat of the Maxima.

Crack cocaine and drug paraphernalia was also found in the car and near the vehicle where Gist exited.

The judge has not yet issued a sentence but Gist faces up to ten years in federal prison.

Gist was identified as a suspect for Operation Real Time prosecution.

“The goal of this program is to identify individuals for federal prosecution with significant criminal histories who continue to actively possess firearms in the Upstate community,” Drake said in a news release.

Since August of 2015, the program has resulted in expedited federal prosecution of 97 defendants and the seizure of approximately 130 firearms.

“We work best when we work together,” Drake stated. “This ‘real time’ identification of high risk offenders is smart policing, and we welcome the opportunity to work alongside our state chiefs and sheriffs in taking violent repeat offenders out of our communities.”

