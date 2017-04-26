Open house seeks community input on Greenlink transportation

The Greenville Transit Authority is asking for input from the community as they complete a comprehensive study of the Greenlink transit system.

Greenlink operates bus routes throughout Greenville, including along Pleasantburg Drive, White Horse Road, Rutherford Road, Poinsett Highway, Grove Road, Anderson Road, Augusta Road, Wade Hampton Boulevard, Pelham Road and more.

Officials said the goal of the current study is to increase efficiency and improve service of the Greenlink bus route. Citizens are invited to attend a drop-in meeting on Thursday to share their feedback and transportation needs.

“We want to create a transit system that can transport people to where they need to go, during the times they need to get there,” said Gary Shephard, director of Greenlink public transportation. “Our customers deserve a system that meets their needs, but first, we need to understand what those needs are.”

Open House Drop-in

Thursday, April 27

3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

100 West McBee Avenue

MORE NEWS: Greenville-Pickens Speedway promoter reacts to Earnhardt retirement announcement

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.