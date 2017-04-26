NC deputies locate missing 13-year-old unharmed - FOX Carolina 21

NC deputies locate missing 13-year-old unharmed

Posted: Updated:
Furie Benge (Source: MCSO) Furie Benge (Source: MCSO)
MARION, NC (FOX Carolina) -

The McDowell County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday they located a missing teenager.

Deputies said they are "intensely searching" for 13-year-old Furie Nikayla Benge. Benge reportedly went outside her home on Radio Hill Drive around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday to feed her rabbits and never returned.

Just after 2:30 p.m., deputies said Furie was located and was safe.

SLIDESHOW: Missing children in South Carolina

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.