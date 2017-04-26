NC deputies locate missing 13-year-old unharmed

The McDowell County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday they located a missing teenager.

Deputies said they are "intensely searching" for 13-year-old Furie Nikayla Benge. Benge reportedly went outside her home on Radio Hill Drive around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday to feed her rabbits and never returned.

Just after 2:30 p.m., deputies said Furie was located and was safe.

