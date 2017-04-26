Canton fire department employee admits to 13 child sex crimes

A former employee of the Canton Fire Department was sentenced on Wednesday to multiple child sex crimes.

Robert Scott Trull, 47, pleaded guilty to four counts of first-degree statutory sex offense, attempted first-degree rape of a child by an adult, seven counts of indecent liberties with a child and disseminating obscene material to a minor under 13 years old.

The district attorney said a young girl was the victim of the crimes and was brave enough to testify about what happened to her.

“Prosecuting child molesters is a top priority for my office," said DA Ashley Welch. "The nature of these crimes, however, can make it very difficult for a child to testify about his or her abuse at the hands of an adult in whom they trusted. The victim in this case has ensured that Mr. Trull will not have an opportunity to offend for a very long time."

He was sentenced to 15 to 23 years in prison followed by three years of probation.

