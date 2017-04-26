Deputies: Suspects suffer shotgun blast in home invasion, face multiple charges

Two suspects who were shot during a home invasion on Sunday face multiple charges, according to Spartanburg County deputies.

Deputies said the two suspects, Destinie Nichole Matheny and Calvin Lee Phillips, arrived at Mary Black hospital around 5:30 a.m. Sunday in a personal vehicle. Both had suffered gunshot wounds.

Deputies were called to the hospital and were able to speak with Matheny, whose injuries were not as severe. Deputies said her account of when and where they were shot did not make sense, and when deputies pushed Matheny for clarification, they said she became uncooperative.

Around 5 p.m. deputies said several victims arrived at the sheriff’s office to report a violent incident at a home on Sprouse Road.

One victim told deputies the two suspects assaulted him outside the house and then forced him back inside with a gun pointed at his head. The man was able to knock the gun free and shouted for his brother while struggling with the attackers for the loose gun.

The brother ran downstairs with a shotgun and fired at the two suspects, who then ran off.

Deputies said the brothers were not sure if the shotgun blast hit the suspect and consulted their attorney before reporting the break-in to law enforcement.

Deputies said warrants were signed charging both Matheny and Phillips with armed robbery, assault and battery, burglary, kidnapping, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Matheny was released from the hospital on Monday and taken to jail. Deputies said Phillips is still in the hospital being treated for his wounds.

