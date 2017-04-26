Report: Intoxicated grandmother hit trampoline, tree with children in car

The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office said a woman is facing a DUI charge after driving a vehicle around with her grandchildren inside.

On Tuesday deputies were called to a home on Cemetery Road after a man called 911 in regards to an intoxicated driver allowing children to stand on top of a vehicle.

According to the incident report, when deputies arrived on scene, Deborah Langston, 61, said she had been driving her car and allowing her grandchildren to stand up through the sunroof.

Deputies said Langston emitted a strong odor of alcohol and admitted to feeling too intoxicated to operate a vehicle, but refused a field sobriety test or a breath sample.

Langston is accused of consuming alcohol before driving to buy chicken seed with one of the grandchildren in the car. When she returned, she allowed multiple grandchildren to ride in the vehicle while standing through the sunroof while she drove through her yard, according to the report.

Deputies said while driving on the property, she hit a trampoline and a small magnolia tree.

Langston was arrested and charged with DUI and child endangerment.

