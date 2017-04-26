Partial lockdown lifted at Mauldin High after nearby manhunt

The Greenville County School district said Mauldin High School was placed on partial lockdown Wednesday.

According to district officials, the lockdown was a precaution due to a nearby foot search for a suspect by the Mauldin Police Department.

The district said students and staff were able to move freely within the building but all exterior doors were locked. No one was allowed to enter or leave the building until the lockdown was lifted.

Just after 1:30 p.m., a district spokesperson said the lockdown was lifted.

According to police, a suspect stole a gun and a search was initiated. Officers were unable to locate a suspect after setting up a perimeter and the lockdown was lifted.

No arrests were made.

