Showers and storms today

Conditions stay warm into the weekend, but a few showers and storms will move through.

Spotty showers and storms so far today could become a little more intense through the rest of the afternoon, but continuing cloud cover could inhibit storm intensity. If strong storms evolve, gusty wind and hail would be the most probable threats.

Friday and Saturday will feature increasingly warm and hot conditions with highs soaring into the middle and upper 80s. While Friday should be dry, enough daytime heating could trigger a few locally strong storms Saturday afternoon and evening as well as a few on Sunday afternoon.

Another system will arrive Monday, bringing more widespread showers and storms to the region. Behind this front, some cooler air will sneak into the area where morning lows could drop back into the upper 40s to low 50s, and highs staying in the 70s.

