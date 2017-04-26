Police urge vigilance after suspect arrested in child internet exploitation case

The Hendersonville Police Department is reminding parents to be aware of what their children are doing on the internet after an arrest on Tuesday.

Officers said a Leicester man, 41-year-old Edward William Whiteley Jr., was arrested after an investigation into child exploitation of the internet.

Whiteley is charged with solicitation of a child by a computer to commit an unlawful sex act. He reportedly appeared at a location to meet the victim before he was taken into custody.

He is being held at the Henderson County Detention Center on a $15,000 bond.

Police said the internet is a great resource but can also be dangerous, especially for children. Below is their message to parents:

The Internet is a wonderful resource for children. But Internet access can also pose hazards. The recent arrests we have made serve as examples. The Hendersonville Police Department is reminding parents to be aware of what your children see and hear on the Internet, who they meet, and what they share about themselves online. The Hendersonville Police Department will continue to conduct proactive internet against children investigations. The public is asked to contact the Hendersonville Police Department at (828)-697-3025 or Henderson County Crime Stoppers at (828)-697-STOP with any information involving the exploitation of minors.

