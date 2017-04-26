Former Greenville postmaster ordered to pay $385K in scam claiming ties to Tyler Perry

An Upstate woman has been sentenced after pleading guilty for her role in a scheme to defraud investors in a Tyler Perry movie scam.

Patricia Sullivan, a 66-year-old former Greenville postmaster, and Sharon Johnson, 50, claimed Tyler Perry bought the rights to The Struggle of Love, a book written by Johnson in 2009.

But there was never a book deal with Tyler Perry.

The pair told investors loans were needed to complete the movie. They reportedly squatted in mansions to appear wealth to potential victims, conning them out of approximately $300,000.

In January 2017, Johnson and Sullivan pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit fraud.

Johnson was sentenced to 27 months in prison and ordered to pay $385,425 in restitution. Sullivan is awaiting final sentencing.

