'Detroit-style' pizza restaurants opening in Upstate

Karen Rampey is cooking up two Detroit-style pizza places in Spartanburg County.

Rampey is the owner of Pi-Squared, which currently operates in Hendersonville. But soon the restaurant will be opening locations in Boiling Springs and Spartanburg.

The two locations are coming to Drayton Mills Marketplace and the 2600 block of Boiling Springs Road.

Pi-Squared specializes in square-cut, thick-crust pizza cooked in a steel pan with cheese spread over the edges and topped with rows of sauce. This Detroit-style has also been nicknamed "upside down" or "red top" pizza.

The Drayton Mills location is scheduled to open this summer and will operate seven days a week for lunch and dinner.

“We're thrilled to be opening in Drayton Mills and excited about the opportunity to bring authentic Detroit-style pizza to Spartanburg," Rampey said.

MORE NEWS: Open house seeks community input on Greenlink transportation

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.