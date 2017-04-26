Simpsonville police say goodbye to beloved K-9 officer - FOX Carolina 21

Simpsonville police say goodbye to beloved K-9 officer

Simpsonville police say goodbye to K-9 officer Dash (Source: Simpsonville PD Facebook) Simpsonville police say goodbye to K-9 officer Dash (Source: Simpsonville PD Facebook)
SIMPSONVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Simpsonville Police Department mourned the loss of a devoted K-9 officer on Wednesday. 

The sad news came in a post on their Facebook page:

