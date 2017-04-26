Greenville man admits to possession of child porn again

A Greenville man was sentenced to jail time on Wednesday for possession of child pornography.

Investigators said 47-year-old Alton Davis was arrested in 2015 after an undercover operation. An undercover officer reportedly downloaded two child porn images from Davis, which he shared through peer-to-peer software.

In November 2015, a search warrant was executed at Davis' home, where he admitted to using internet search terms associated with child pornography and viewing child porn images on his computer.

He was previously convicted in 2004 of child porn possession.

On Wednesday, he was sentenced in federal court to 10 years in prison for possession of child pornography. He is currently being held as a federal prisoner at the Spartanburg County Detention Center.

MORE NEWS: Police urge vigilance after suspect arrested in child internet exploitation case

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.